More than a thousand Lawrence County residents and business owners will soon have high-speed internet access after the Federal Communications Commission awarded more than $1.75 million to two companies serving the region.
The funding includes $973,422 to Windstream Services LLC to provide services to 551 locations and $782,557 to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to provide service to 553 locations, state Rep. Chris Sainato announced. Sainato said the funding will help bring critical connections to parts of the community that have lacked access.
“More than ever, the internet has become a lifeline, connecting residents to critical information and services and giving business owners the ability to compete in the world of online commerce,” Sainato said. “Unfortunately, high-speed access has not been available for more rural areas of our community, which has made life much more difficult for those residents and business owners. I’m encouraged that the funding awarded today is going to help remedy that by bringing more of our community up to speed.”
The funding is part of a package of more than $368 million in auction funding awarded statewide by the FCC.
