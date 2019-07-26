Local political leaders differ on Mueller report

Wednesday saw former special counsel Robert Mueller giving six hours of testimony on Capitol Hill in front of the House judiciary and intelligence committees pertaining to his investigation into the 2016 presidential election.
The investigation was set forth to determine if Russia interfered in the election, which President Donald J. Trump narrowly won, and whether the presidential candidate, his staff or associates had any hand in it.
The 448-page report that the 74-year-old former special counsel crafted following the investigation was the focus of the hearings, in which he said the president “was not exonerated of any potential crimes pertaining to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.”
Mueller did say during the interrogation that Russian interference “was not a hoax” and he agreed “the action of Trump and his team were wrong” amid his many terse answers.
Following the testimony, the president tweeted that Mueller’s appearance was a “disaster.”
Gale Measel, chairman of the Lawrence County Republican committee, said “anti-Trump Dems need to stop wasting our money and time.”
"They need to try to focus on real work for the citizens they are to serve,” Measel said.
Measel said he felt “the process was created over an extremist Democratic hoax to steal the election of the president by all Americans that voted for him while ignoring the real work that’s now exposing the corruption by the Anti-Trumper liberalists/socialist agenda.”
Measel said he felt Mueller’s testimony exonerated the president of any wrongdoing.
“Absolutely,” Measel said, "before this and now again on an attempted re-do to stop Trump’s agenda — making American great again — to give liberal/socialists control to control their extreme anti-American agenda.
"The House Democrats should follow what’s been declared already and stop the witch hunt,” Measel said. “After two years and $30 million spent by a biased group of attorneys that even after all that there is no evidence as the report concludes. It would be wise to end this self-serving agenda to only promote their anti-American liberal/socialist extremist agenda to take power and rights away from the American people.”
Paul Stefano, chairman of Lawrence County Democratic party, said he thought “the testimony was a victory for the American people who had the opportunity to hear from Mueller himself.”
“I wasn’t interested in theatrics or politics, just facts,” Stefano said.
Stefano said he felt the “report and testimony do not exonerate President Trump.”
“We heard that the president was not entirely truthful, his behavior in regard to Wikileaks was ‘problematic’ and ‘gave a boost to what is and should be illegal activity,’” Stefano said.
Stefano said he felt Trump’s behavior was “disturbing.”
“As a patriotic American to know that a foreign power interfered in our election, while our president was fine with it and lied about the matter,” Stefano said of Mueller’s testimony. “Mueller reminded us of the 10 instances of obstruction of justice which the president can be indicted for when he leaves office.
“The only reason he is not indicted now is because of a Department of Justice policy which does not allow indictment of a sitting president.”
Stefano said he is unsure if Congress will attempt to impeach the president.
“At this time I have no idea,” Stefano said. “That is a monumental decision and I cannot speculate. Also in the course of time, this might not be the only wrong doing that we learn of from this administration. Impeachment, however, does not mean that the work of Congress comes to an end because in an impeachment proceeding the business of the country goes on as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.