Four local pastors will go online Thursday to observe the National Day of Prayer.
The Rev. David Young, the Rev. William Hogans, the Rev. Rich Kinney and the Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick are inviting the community to pray with them at 8 a.m. Thursday on the YouTube channels and Facebook pages of their respective churches, Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, St. Luke AME Zion, Highland Presbyterian and First Presbyterian.
The event also will be available on NCTV45.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual national observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the first Thursday in May since 1988. Traditionally, local churches and pastors have held a community service in downtown New Castle. However, stay-at-home and social distancing mandates have pre-empted that gathering this year in favor of an online observance.
A two-hour national service will be live streamed from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday on the Facebook page of the National Day of Prayer, https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer.
This year’s theme, “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth”, is based on Habakkuk 2:14, “for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
