Local muralist tackles Oneness theme

The COVID-19 pandemic made life difficult for Oneness on one front.
Now, a heat wave is doing the same to Ken Cole on another.
Cole, a commercial artist who has designed and/or painted several local murals, has been spending his days this week at Riverwalk Park, where he is creating a new wall work on behalf of the Oneness initiative. That effort, spearheaded by Michele Perelman and a committee of others, looks to celebrate the differences of local residents while simultaneously knitting them into a single, division-free community that seeks the welfare of all.
Oneness held an inaugural event in March 2019 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, and a Women’s Unity Dinner in January of this year. More dinners and a second major event were planned, but the arrival of the coronavirus put everything on hold until 2021.
Everything, that is, except a mural that also was in the planning stages, and that’s what Cole has been doing in 90-plus degree temperatures this week.
“Actually, It isn’t so much the 90 degrees that’s bad,” he said Thursday morning, “but that wall gets close to 200 degrees. It just bakes, and it’s like that into the evening.
“So there’s a point, around 11 or 12 o’clock, where the paint dries as soon as it hits the wall. That’s not good.”
Nonetheless, he is pushing ahead and hopes to have the mural completed by the end of summer. At that time, anyone heading across the East Washington Street into the downtown, or waiting to enter that thoroughfare from East Street, will see two opened doors with the Oneness logo -- designed by Sally Dexter -- and a diverse group of happy people between them.
“Basically I just wanted something that was opening up these doors, just a very peaceful, almost heavenly-like, setting with a diversity of nationalities. I tried to get one of everything.”
The concept was one of several submitted to Oneness organizers by various artists.
“All of them were exceptional,” Perelman said. “Any one of them could have been chosen. The artist we chose, his concept of Oneness just worked better with what the committee had envisioned.”
Prior to last year’s Oneness event, 12 banners touting the effort were hung from downtown light poles. However, as planning progressed for the ill-fated second event, committee members wanted to do more to get their message out.
“We had to have something more than just those banners so that people in our community and people who came to our community could see that we are one, or at least that we’re working toward becoming one,” Perelman said. “We sat down and tried to decide what would be the best way to do that, and a mural came up as a concept from several people on the committee.
“The mural became the visual concept for what we were trying to say, which is that this is a community of good diversity. We have so many different ways of people living here coming together. So the mural became the essence of that.”
Oneness committee member Lalita Prabhu liked the mural idea from the start, and believes there couldn’t be a better time to create it.
“I just think it’s more timely and crucial than ever with everything that’s going on in our country right now,” she said. "I think the message is even more strong that we need to work toward some type of oneness and understanding.”
She also believes the location is ideal.
“It’s such a central place in terms of anyone coming, going; coming just to visit the city or who drives that way every day,” she said. “It’s going to be very prominent. You also have all the people who come (to the park) for different events.”
Perelman said the committee reached out to building owner Paul Lynch and Don Kemmerer, who oversees The Confluence, for their blessing, and each liked the idea. She also ran it past city officials before proceeding.
The next step was to arrange funding, and multiple local donors responded. Those people eventually will be recognized on a plaque that is to be placed at the park.
As for Cole, well, he’s no stranger to downtown murals, having painted them on the sides of what the former P.O. Lunch (since painted over) and the former New Castle Sanitation Authority building. His interior murals include those at the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre and the Eintracht Club.
Cole also was one of 32 artists chosen to design a section of a mural that was unveiled on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 at the Trumbull Art Gallery in Warren, Ohio.
He’s not sure how many more he’ll tackle after Oneness.
“I was excited to be chosen for this,” he said. “I’m 67 now, and this is probably going to be my last biggie for a while. That ladder gets taller every time I go up it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.