The Lawrence Village Plaza Kmart will close.
On Friday, the New Castle News received an email from Trina Bautista of California-based Eldon W. Gottschalk & Associates saying that the firm “has been authorized to handle the store closing ad campaign for Kmart located at 2652 Ellwood Road, New Castle PA 16101.
“This campaign is scheduled to begin 9/19/19 and is anticipated to end 12/1/19. Note: We estimate an ad each week over 10 weeks.”
In an emailed statement Friday afternoon to The News, Larry Costello, a spokesperson for the parent company of both Sears and Kmart said, “After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in New Castle, Pennsylvania. A liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.”
In 2017, Kmart signed a lease to remain at Lawrence Village Plaza for at least five more years. Plaza owner Chip Harrup, who purchased the site in an online auction in July 2017 for $2.3 million, said Friday that he had not been informed of a planned closing.
Earlier this month, Transform Co., the parent company of both Sears and Kmart, announced it would be closing 21 Sears stores in 15 states and five Kmarts in three states and Puerto Rico. However, the New Castle Kmart store was not on that list.
The company blamed "a generally weak retail environment" for the closures, as well as its ongoing court battle with Sears Holdings, the bankrupt remnant of the company that used to own Sears and Kmart.
