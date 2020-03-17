PA CareerLink Lawrence County is closing through March 30 because of coronavirus concerns.
Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) also is ancelled for the month of March, but this will not influence unemployment benefits, the office said.
PA CareerLink Lawrence County staff will be available to provide services online to customers and employers. The PA CareerLink® website is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
