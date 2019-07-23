+2 The candidates respond ... Editor's note: The New Castle News asked city mayoral candidates Chris Frye, Republican, and…

The Act 47 financial team nudged — ever so slightly — in its finalized three-year exit plan for New Castle.

The move may give the New Castle Area Transit Authority the relief it is seeking.

Filed Friday, the plan still requires the city to end subsidies to the authority, which will receive a $191,110 for 2019-2020. Instead of a direct elimination of the funding, the plan instructs city officials to work with Lawrence County to take over its contribution.

County Commissioner Dan Vogler has yet to hear from the city about the issue.

"It would also be helpful if the folks from Act 47 would recommend to us where we would find the money to take over the funding because we only have one source of revenue at the county level and that's the property tax," Vogler said Monday.

During a public hearing July 9 on the exit plan, the authority's general manager David Richards argued against ending the city's annual contribution. The authority projects a $6.6 million deficit next year. New Castle and member communities — Neshannock Township, Shenango Township, Union Township and Lawrence County — will provide $244,195 in the upcoming budget. Federal and state dollars make up the rest.

"You can not operate without a local match," Richards told council in early May.

Community dollars keep the buses running. There are also 53 full-time and three part-time jobs to be concerned about.

"Without any local match, we are out of business.”

Vogler is not opposed to working with the city.

"To date, we have not been contacted by anyone regarding this option," he said. "I would certainly be willing to sit down to talk with the appropriate people regarding the matter. I think it will be helpful to have a collection effort (to look for other funding resources)."

He said the county provides the city money from its liquid fuel fund and for blight remediation.

"We've tried to do our best to work with the city."

As for the city's Act 47 report, he isn't familiar with its findings.

"It's not been provided to us," he said.

The Act 47 administrators also made a minor addition to the section involving rental property inspections. The report now notes operational changes in the Code Enforcement Department.

The additional language is not expected to assuage the concerns of the city's landlords and real estate agents, who sought removal of measures that affect city properties.

Under a 45-day time limit, the city can not pick and choose which parts of the plan it wishes to follow. Council must approve all the recommendations or vote against the entire package.

A special meeting has been scheduled for 9 a.m. July 30 to vote on a ballot referendum question to establish a Government Study Commission. The commission will study the advisability of adopting a Home Rule Charter for the city, one of the plan's recommendations.

