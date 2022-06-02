The Ellwood City Lincoln High School graduating class of 2022 will receive their diplomas at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Sgt. Leslie H. Sabo Jr. Memorial Auditorium.
This year’s high honor graduates are Brianna Francis, Asiah Merten, Nicholas Riley, Kyla Servick, Alyssa Simpson, Anthony Spadafore, Mark VanHorn, Katelyn Wehman and Luke Young.
Honor graduates are Olivia Andrews, Tyler Baker, Gabriel Bungar, Abigail Ellsperman, Mary Grace Houk, Jaidyn LeViere, Angelina Nardone, Reilly Odom, Mara Ramsey, Daniel Rogers, Hannah Squicquero, Jordan Vandevort and Emma Wise.
The members of the Lincoln High School Class of 2022 include Reana Aiken, Zaid Ansari, Stephen Antuono, Mariah Baer, Anthony Baird, Grace Balin, Kali Barnett, Caiden Bathke, Brooklyn Bauder-Taranto, Kendell Begley, John Biskup, Alexander Bortnovsky, Joel Brooks, Zion Bunney, Trinity Chaffee, Saige Chambers, Taylor Chontos, Simeon Christofferson-Gatto, Noah Convery, Allison Corbin, Caden Crizer, Loren Davis,
Ashton Dennis, Madison Douglas, Laurissa Edinger, Gina Flumer, Braden Freed, Emmanuel Gatto, Bryn Gray, Angelina Guerrera, Rylea Heitzenrater, Savannah Holsinger, Ethan Hunter, Mycah Hunter, Alyssa Jeffcoat, Keunna Jordan, Tyunna Jordan, Ciara Kennedy, Allison Ketterer, Angelynn Kline, John Kloos, Tyler Knox, Tess Kohnen, Sarah Leasure, Travis Lee, Nevada Lewis, Sophia Linville, Zackary Lloyd, Eve Lordi, Carter Lutz,
Madison Lytton, Charli Madison, Damien McCandless, Kadin McClymonds, Dylan Means, Jacob Menosky, Kenneth Meyer, Madison Myers, Josephine Newhams, Ally Nye, Peyton 0’Brien, Gareth Poole, Angelina Ricciuti, Alexander Roth, Emily Sedgwick, Milo Sesti, Nathaniel Sneed, Bradley Spangler, Carson Sroka, Lauren Stich, Mollie Street, Brogan Streit, Drake Tomak, Heaven Treefelner, Madison Upshaw, Jordyn Veres, Jenna Vetica, Cameron Weatherly, Cody Williams, Ashton Wilson and Paige Wimer.
