From staff reports
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David A. Zubik said Pope Francis' comments endorsing same-sex civil unions are not a departure from the teachings of the church as a whole.
"It speaks, rather, of a pastoral approach to these issues," Zubik said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Francis said gay people have the right to be in a family since they are “children of God” in a feature-length documentary "Francesco," which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.
"In essence, Pope Francis has not promoted change in the moral or sacramental teaching of the Church," Zubik said. "He has simply called for all people to be treated with the dignity and love which is their due by being created in God’s image and likeness and being children of the Heavenly Father. The message of Jesus is He came to save us all. It is with the grace of God that we focus on the beauty of the person and that we are called to treat each other with fairness and dignity."
While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope, and no pontiff before him had, either.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.