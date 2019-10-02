Yuengling, Hershey team up to make a chocolate beer

Two of Pennsylvania’s oldest companies are targeting beer lovers who have a sweet tooth for their first-ever collaboration.
Yuengling and Hershey’s announced Tuesday that they have teamed up for a chocolate porter that will be available on tap in mid-October in more than a dozen states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. It is, however, a limited release, so the brewery expects it to last only until around the middle of February.
Dubbed Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, the beer was created using the Pottsville brewery’s classic Dark Brewed Porter as a base. Brewed since Yuengling’s inception, the Dark Brew Porter has existing chocolate notes, thanks to the dark roasted and caramel malts used in its brewing process. Yuengling’s porter was then infused with Hershey’s chocolate bars, syrup, and nibs to create a new, 4.7 percent ABV brew with a rich, chocolaty finish.
“As the 6th Generation of the Yuengling family, we have a 190-year history of listening to our fans and looking for new ways to deliver quality and memorable drinking experiences,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We saw a unique opportunity to partner with Hershey’s, a brand known worldwide for its iconic, delicious tasting chocolate, to deliver fans our first-ever beer collaboration. We spent nearly a year developing our Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey’s chocolate.”
The brewery recommends pairing the beer, which took about a year to develop, with barbecued and smoked meats, or cheeses and desserts.
This is Yuengling’s first collaborative beer since the company was launched 190 years ago, as well as Hershey’s first beer collaboration in its 125-year history. The two companies are headquartered about 45 miles apart.
