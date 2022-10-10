Youngstown native and Youngstown State graduate Helen K. Lafferty has been named interim president of the university.
Lafferty, a long-time professor and administrator at Villanova University and a national/global member of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, will serve as interim president of YSU when President Jim Tressel leaves the position on Jan. 31, 2023.
The YSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment at a meeting Monday evening on campus. Final terms of the appointment will be approved at the board’s next meeting in December.
“In appointing an interim president, we looked for someone with strong administrative experience, someone familiar with and invested in the university’s strategic planning efforts and someone who could serve as a steward of YSU in a time of great momentum,” board chair John Jakubek said. “Dr. Lafferty fits that profile and, we believe, will provide the entire university community the sure, steady and skilled leadership necessary while we search for a new permanent president.”
Tressel, president of YSU since 2014, announced his departure earlier this year. The board announced it will conduct a national search for a replacement, but at this moment has no timeline in place for the process.
“We look forward to an inclusive, thorough search to fill the large shoes left behind by President Tressel,” Jakubek said. “We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Lafferty’s background and passion to guide us through this interim period.”
A native of Youngstown and graduate of Ursuline High School, Lafferty earned bachelors and master’s degrees from YSU and a Ph. D from the University of Pittsburgh, followed by post-doctoral work at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University and the National University of Ireland-Galway. Her husband, Jim, graduated from YSU with a degree in Business Administration.
For nearly four decades, Lafferty has been an administrator and a faculty member at Villanova University just outside Philadelphia. She plans to take a sabbatical from Villanova to assume the interim president post at YSU and will resign her position as a national/global member of the YSU Board of Trustees. The board appointed Lafferty to the non-voting position in 2020. While regular trustees are appointed by the governor for nine-year terms, national/global trustees are appointed by the board to three-year terms and without voting privileges.
