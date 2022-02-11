Youngstown State University students from Lawrence County have been named to the president's list for earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2021 semester.
The students, listed with their majors, include:
Bessemer: Samantha Huston, integrated science education; Nicole Nero, accounting; and Emily Vero, integrated language arts education.
Edinburg: Anton Donghia, mechanical engineering; and Alyssa Micco, social work.
Ellwood City: Michaela Magnifico, nursing.
Enon Valley: Kaitlyn Hoover, merchandising; and Ashley Rafacz, undetermined.
Hillsville: Taylor Tomb, primary intervention specialist education.
New Castle: Tess Ambrosini, early childhood intervention specialist; Diana Anastasia, nursing; Sarah Baka, industrial and systems engineering; Ryan Bowden, music performance; Madyson Boyd, psychology; Austin Browne, electrical engineering; Kylee Chrastina, communication studies; Olivia Engen, mathematics; Katie Farrington, music education; Jawna Fobes, psychology; Quinn Hilton, chemical engineering; Riley Hilton, chemical engineering; Frank Innocenzi, criminal justice; Samantha Joki, accounting; Raegan Litrenta, hospitality management; Matthew Mincher, history; Nora Paraska, art education; Mykalyn Pasquarello, accounting; Nicholas Quattro, information technology; Alaysia Reno, criminal justice; Hayley Reno, psychology; Joseph Rogan, business administration; Jarod Smith, computer science; and Alleya Wagner, nursing.
New Wilmington: Ryan Byler, accounting; Maggie Grebenz, primary intervention specialist education; Alexis Lambert, pre-nursing; Alexander Ramirez, mechanical engineering; and Joshua Sanders, exercise science.
Pulaski: Ciara Wagner, political science.
Volant: Gabriella Collins, early childhood intervention specialist; and James Reed, civil engineering.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin, physics astronomy.
West Pittsburg: Zach Jordan, music education.
