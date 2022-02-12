Youngstown State University students from Lawrence County have been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of 2021.
Students earning grade-point averages of at least 3.4, listed with their majors, include:
Bessemer: Samantha Huston, integrated sciences education; Nicole Nero, accounting; and Emily Vero, integrated language arts education.
Edinburg: Anton Donghia; mechanical engineering; Alyssa Micco, social work; and Callista Micco, psychology.
Ellwood City: Reece Wilson, mechanical engineering; Allison Lynn, human resource management; Brinly Haley, forensic science; Michaela Magnifico, nursing; and Spencer Mason, industrial and systems engineering.
Enon Valley: Michael Harding, finance; Ashley Rafacz, undetermined; Joseph Leslie, electrical engineering; Hunter Verenski, mechanical engineering; and Kaitlyn Hoover, merchandising.
Hillsville: Matthew McConahy, information technology; and Taylor Tomb, primary intervention specialist education.
New Bedford: Sara Ruth, criminal justice.
New Castle: Dominique Carbon, criminal justice; Nicholas Quattro, information technology; Kylee Chrastina, communication studies; Aaron Leekins, chemical engineering; Anthony McCauley, business administration; Jesse Wright, nursing; Isaiah Collier, pre-business; Matthew Mincher, history; Jarod Smith, computer science; Madyson Boyd, psychology; Ryan Bowden, music performance; Alexander Pherson, business administration; Anthony DoVidio, exercise science; Alaysia Reno, criminal justice; Hayley Reno, psychology; Samantha Joki, accounting; Diana Anastasia, nursing;
Kaitlyn Cochenour marketing management; Carly DiPietro, industrial and systems engineering; Jawna Fobes, psychology; Shane King, civil engineering; Adam Telesz, information technology; Nora Paraska, art education; Randy Fabian, information technology; Mykalyn Pasquarello, accounting; Emily Adamczyk, economics; Kyle Kassi, computer science; Gabbrial Perrotta, STEM natural science; Jacob Alley, mechanical engineering; Jacob Owoc, exercise science; Katie Farrington, music education; Frank Innocenzi, criminal justice;
Abigail Chapman, social work; Tiffany Bromley, dietetics; Alleya Wagner, nursing; Frank Conti, middle ehildhood education; Traci Nuzzo, nursing; Christopher Litrenta, accounting; Mitchell Cialella, criminal justice; Brady Moorhouse, electric utility technology; Kelli Huffman, marketing management; Chai'h Andrews-Carter, business administration; Ronald Parkonen, marketing management; Raegan Litrenta, hospitality management; Nicholas Jackson, information technology; Sarah Baka, industrial and systems engineering; Abigail Gonzales, pre-nursing;
Tess Ambrosini, early childhood intervention specialist; Jacob Aromando, integrated language arts education; Sophia Reider, Spanish; Daniel Minenok, STEM engineering; Olivia Engen, mathematics; Jeffrey Shaftic, accounting; Lauren Linger, art; Abigail Milton, pre-nursing; Austin Browne, electrical engineering; Olivia Wilt, merchandising; Jacob Winters, computer science; Sydney Stalnecker, English; Morgan Farley, early childhood intervention specialist; Jacob Staph, finance; Riley Hilton, chemical engineering; Quinn Hilton, chemical engineering; and Joseph Rogan, business administration.
New Wilmington: Olivia Bordonaro, business administration; Bella Vass-Gal, history; Alexis Lambert, pre-nursing; Alexander Ramirez, mechanical engineering; Jonah Weisman, chemical engineering; Maggie Grebenz, primary intervention specialist education; Joshua Sanders, exercise science; Jenna Martineau, biological sciences; Ryan Byler, accounting; and Ashten Guth, mechanical engineering.
Pulaski: Isaac Smith, civil and construction engineering technology; Rose Redfoot, art; Mason Anderson, manufacturing engineering; Allyson Conner, primary intervention specialist education; Katelyn Barnhart, criminal justice; Ashlynn McAllen, chemical engineering; Ciara Wagner, political science; and Madison Wigley, electrical engineering.
Volant: Gabriella Collins, early childhood intervention specialist; James Reed, civil engineering; and Gerald Litzenberg, mechanical engineering technology.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin, physics astronomy.
West Pittsburg: Eric Pastore, pre-computer science; Ryan Hunyadi, respiratory care; and Zach Jordan, music education.
