The following Youngstown State University students from Lawrence County have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.4.
Bessemer: Cassandra Huston, Connie Brinker, Brianna Anderson and Samantha Huston.
Edinburg: Joel Perry, Missena Mangino, Summer Neely, Anthony Nocera, Mackenzie Santillo, Alyssa Micco and Tabytha McConahy.
Ellwood City: Karissa McIltrot, Michaela Magnifico and Reece Wilson.
Enon Valley: Hannah Shafer, Hunter Verenski, Mathew Nunamaker, Hanna Rohrmann, Kaitlyn Hoover and Joseph Leslie.
Hillsville: Taylor Tomb.
New Castle: Alissa Fisher, Raleigh Basinger, Thomas Jackson, Kyle Swick, Megan Thorman, Sarah Herb, Hailey Horchler, James Humphrey, Emmalee Rich, Justin Senko, Cameron Stone, Hope Stoner, Alexandria Carbon, Abigail Finley, Nicholas Quattro, Theodore Bucci, Nicolette Morgan, Lauren Voland, Zachary Voland, Laura Drake, Cassandra Amabile, Nicholas Ballard, Harlie Marks, Jake McDougal, Cody Simmons, Amy Friend, Thomas Kushner, Dominique Carbon, Connor Pfalz, Alaysia Reno, Joseph Mrozek, Christopher Litrenta, Mitchell Cialella, Arianna Brown, Sarah Baka, Brian Isbell, Tess Ambrosini, Jumana Taftaf, Matthew Haas, Kimberly Gardner, Can Lin, Ashley Kohnen, Kyle Kassi, Jesse Wright, Matt Mincher, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Emily Adamczyk, Belita Rubante, Kaitlyn Cochenour, Michael Knis, Anthony DoVidio, Ronald Parkonen, Victoria Kobbe, Sophia Reider, Alyssa Salem, Gina Powers, Riley Hilton and Christopher Neff.
New Wilmington: Maggie Grebenz, Chris Engelsiepen, Codu Reider, Nichole McCown, Stefan Pontius, Karlye Burns, Ryan Byler, Shannon Jones, Jonah Weisman, Aubrie Hargenrader, Alexander Ramirez, Erik Richardson, Joshua Sanders, Jonathan Gregory, Jenna Martineau and Olivia Bordonaro.
Pulaski: Morgan Guyer, Leah Tekac, Amanda Leist, Allyson Conner, Isaac Smith and Matthew Kinkela.
Volant: Sarah Schwenke, Mark Shenker, Emily Marino, Colton Marett and James Reed.
Wampum: Thomas Welch and Patricia McMillin.
West Pittsburg: Zach Jordan.
