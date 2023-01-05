The New Castle Playhouse’s annual Stars of Tomorrow and Shining Stars of Tomorrow performances will take place Saturday.
Shining Stars of Tomorrow, which features community youth up to eighth grade, is directed by Amee Boughter. The show will take place at 2 p.m. at the Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave.
Stars of Tomorrow, featuring students in high school, is directed by Justin Bryan and will be at 7:30 p.m. at the theater.
For more information or tickets, call (724) 654-3437 or visit www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
In addition, the Playhouse has announced its 2023 schedule.
Shows this year include: “Arsenic and Old Lace,” March 24-April 2; “Descendants the Musical,” May 5-14; “Sistas the Musical,” June 16-18; “Children of Eden,” July 14-23; “The Mad Tea Party,” Aug. 18-27; “Newsies,” Sept. 15-24; “The Crucible,” Oct. 20-29; and “White Christmas,” Dec. 8-17.
Audition and ticket information is available on the Playhouse web site.
