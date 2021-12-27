Registration opens at 4 p.m. Monday for the winter session of Centershot Archery.
Centershot Archery at the Sankey Center is an outreach of the City Rescue Mission and is geared to teach students ages 9 to 18 the life skills of archery in a faith-based environment.
Centershot Archery utilizes the National Archery in the Schools Program curriculum that is taught in more than 13,000 schools in 47 states to more than 2 million fourth- to 12th-grade students annually.
No archery experience or equipment is required.
Sessions are scheduled for Jan. 13, 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 10 and 17. Group 1 sessions take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Group 2 sessions are from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. New archer orientation will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
The cost is $5.
All dates and times are tentative and subject to change based upon recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
The number of participants may be limited due to COVID mitigation efforts.
For more information about the program and how to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2md2pfmc.
