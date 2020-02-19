The following Youngstown State University students from Lawrence County have earned a 4.0 grade point average and have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list.
Bessemer: Cassandra Huston.
Edinburg: Missena Mangino, Joel Perry and Summer Neely.
Ellwood City: Reece Wilson, Michaela Magnifico and Karissa McIltrot.
New Castle: Nicholas Quattro, Jesse Wright, Matt Mincher, Alaysia Reno, Mykalyn Pasquarello, Emily Adamczyk, Kaitlyn Cochenour, Mitchell Cialella, Nicolette Morgan, Megan Thorman, Sophia Reider, Alyssa Salem, Thomas Kushner, Jumana Taftaf, Lauren Voland, Riley Hilton and Laura Drake.
New Wilmington: Alexander Ramirez, Joshua Sanders, Karlye Burns and Stefan Pontius.
Pulaski: Isaac Smith, Amanda Leist, Leah Tekac and Allyson Conner.
Volant: Emily Marino and James Reed.
Wampum: Patricia McMillin.
West Pittsburg: Zach Jordan.
