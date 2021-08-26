Summer Concerts Live will end the summer series on Friday with a long time regional favorite, Youngstown’s Total Package Band.
The season’s final concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle. Admission is free.
Total Package was originally formed in 1994 and has performed in the Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia areas for over 25 years. Their music consists of artists such as Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Barry White, Earth Wind & Fire, Etta James, Lou Rawls, Cameo, Bruno Mars and many more. The members are Henry Townsend (leader, lead and background vocals), Elizabeth Majors (lead singer and background vocals), Ed Fox (drummer), Timothy Scanga (keyboard, vocals and sound), Mike Jennings (guitar and keyboard), and Arnie Timlin (lighting engineer).
Feature food truck will be Annie Lee’s Food Truck, The Alternative, as well as The Confluence will be open and offering their full menu. VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches and canned beer for your enjoyment in the park. Wine bottles will be available for purchase to go. No glass permitted in Riverwalk Park. Special feature vendors include A New Castle favorite: Nina’s Italian Ice and Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn offering delicious fresh butter popcorn and a variety of flavored popcorn, as well as refreshing lemonade.
During intermission, the Michele Goodman Studio will present a fashion show titled “100 Years of Fashion.”
Fashions from 1921 to 2021 will be featured by 15 models, with music from each decade accompanying them. The music will include the sounds of Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Michael Jackson and more.
“I started the intermission entertainment when I moved to New Castle from Pittsburgh in 2007,” said studio owner Michele Goodman-Jones. “At that time, there was nothing but silence during intermission. In 2007, my junior models started entertaining the audience and have performed for the city every year since.
“This will be the first time I will entertain the city with an adult fashion show. It will be a fabulous show and something great to end the concert series.”
The 2021 Summer Concert Live series saw its record-breaking year with audience attendance despite the pandemic, and filled the streets with food trucks and a devoted audience that continued to show up for each show.
“I never imagined I would be producing live outdoor concerts in my hometown this summer,” said Jeff Feola, this year’s event coordinator, “and it’s been amazing bringing audiences to my favorite meeting place: The Stage. I watched week after week amazing artists commit to sharing their talent and their gifts with the town, and I’ve loved seeing family and friends and even making a few new friends along the way…this is why the stage is a magical place and I am beyond proud of this summer season.”
The Summer Concerts Live series has been made possible through the support of the City of New Castle and New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, the Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts and the Williams-Cleaveland Company.
