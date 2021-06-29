Young donor supports Tails of Hope

BY DAVID L. DYE
HERMITAGE — He doesn’t have a dog or cat of his own, yet, but Connor Iyoob still loves to help animals.
And that desire spurred the 7-year-old Hermitage resident to donate $235 to Tails of Hope Spay and Neuter Clinic, the only non-profit spay and neuter clinic in Mercer County.
Connor asked his donation be split between the clinic’s Spay and Neuter Angel Program, or SNAP, which ensures essential services of spaying, neutering and vaccines can be made affordable to the community, and the clinic’s Trap-Neuter-Return, or TNR, to help reduce the area’s community cat population.
“Because those are the ones that are homeless and need help,” Connor said of the cats.
To raise the money, Connor asked his father, Stephen Iyoob, to sell snacks, such as chips and water, during his father’s softball games in Prospect, Butler County. His family also donated some items including bleach, paper towels, and cat and dog food.
Tails of Hope Executive Director Soraya Hejazi said it was inspirational for someone Connor’s age to help the non-profit animal charity.
“It was just really heartwarming,” Hejazi said, “to have such a young individual be so aware of the needs of others, particularly homeless cats or dogs who don’t have a voice and don’t have somebody to speak for them.”
Connor has a pet tarantula, Christian; a bearded dragon, Rexie; and a rescued snapping turtle named Chris, and learned about Tails of Hope through his grandmother, Betsy Taft, who cares for stray and community cats in her neighborhood.
Connor said he made his donation after four softball games, but as of Thursday his father still had 10 more softball games this season, and another donation could be coming in the future.
Tails of Hope was a participant in the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH’s second annual “PA OH Gives” giving week from June 19 through June 25.
Matching funds from the foundation’s sponsors made over $140,000 available for the participating nonprofit agencies.
Hejazi said the funds would match a percentage of what the participating nonprofits receive during Giving Week.
For more information on Tails of Hope, visit https://tailsofhopewpa.org/ or the clinic’s Facebook page, “Tails of Hope, Inc. W PA.”
