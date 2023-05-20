Dawn Shaffer, an English teacher at the Indiana Area School District, will be at the New Castle Public Library hosting a resume-writing workshop in June.
She will teach people how to make an eye-catching resume. The event is designed to equip teens and young adults who have little to no job experience with essential skills for career establishment and advancement. The event will be held at noon June 10 at the library, 207 E. North St.
During this workshop, young patrons of the library will learn the basics of what makes a good resume, including formatting, what information to put on a resume and how to make a resume more eye-catching.
Participants will learn expert tips for crafting impressive resumes, polishing their interview skills and navigating the job market with confidence. Interactive exercises and guidance from experienced professionals will ensure a comprehensive learning experience.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their current resume with them to the workshop if they have one. Registration is required.
To register, or if you have any further questions, contact Tanner Lutz at TLutz@ncdlc.org.
