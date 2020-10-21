Yom Kippur Zoom brings Holocaust survivors back together 71 years later

In this photo provided by Larry Brandspiegel, Holocaust survivors Israel ‘Sasha’ Eisenberg, left, and Ruth Brandspiegel are reunited on Oct. 3 in East Brunswick, N.J. for the first time in more than 70 years since their families left the Hallein Displaced Persons Camp in Austria. They met under a sukkah, a temporary shelter used to celebrate the weeklong Jewish fall holiday of Sukkot.