The Lawrence County YMCA’s annual Healthy Kids Day is scheduled for May 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Healthy Kids Day provides all the ingredients for developing healthy, resilient kids. The socially distanced event features fun, active play and education activities, such as the Teddy Bear Clinic by Nova Care Rehabilitations, hula hoop-making and a Walk 15 aerobics class.
The New Castle fire and police departments, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Crisis Shelter, CHildren’s Advocacy Center, New Castle Public Library, the Lawrence County Humane Society and the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol will be in attendance, as well as other organizations. Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by the New Castle Police Department’s PLAY program, Primary Health Network, Hoyt Institute of Fine Arts, Spokane Dental, Human Services Cente, Pizza Joes, DayStar Marketing, All of Us Pennsylvania and the United Way.
For more information, contact Michelle Swogger at (724) 658-4766 ext. 212 or visit www.lawcoymca.org/events/healthy-kids-day-2021.
