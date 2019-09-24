The Walk Productions Scholarship fund reflects a partnership between Walk at Home and the New Castle Community YMCA.
Walk at Home will partner with the New Castle YMCA’s Diamond Girls programs as well as other New Castle YMCA youth leadership focused groups in order to promote leadership, personal growth, enrichment and higher education.
Each participant will have the opportunity to receive scholarship funds for their college, university or higher education admissions through the Walk Productions Fund upon completion.
In order to qualify for the fund, each participant is required to teach or co-teach a Walk 15 Group Exercise class once a month. Additionally, they must write an essay about what they have learned during their time teaching, at the conclusion of their senior year in high school.
The Walk Productions Scholarship Fund is led by Walk at Home’s Vice President, Marie Bullano and Christine Ullrich. Marie and Christine are honored to mentor the young students on leadership and personal achievement.
For more information about the scholarship fund, please email contact@walkathome.com.
