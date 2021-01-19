Yes, mashed potato pizza is delicious

Yep, you read the title correctly. There is a pizza restaurant in a small town near me that serves a mashed potato pizza.
We tried it a couple years ago at the urging of our son, Andrew, and honestly, it was unique and delicious. So obviously, with the purchase of our new pellet grill with its pizza oven attachment, we decided to recreate it.
One important fact that I have learned about making pizzas is that the flour you use does matter if you are making your dough from scratch. Normal flour will create a good pizza, but if you want a real Italian pizza experience, you need to purchase 00 flour, again, if you are making your dough from scratch. It is ground much finer, which creates a thinner, crispier and chewy crust. My guess is you can’t find 00 flour at your local grocer. We ordered ours on Amazon. The recipe we used takes five hours of “resting,” but it’s so worth it. I’m not including the dough recipe in this column as you can easily find it online. Give it a try. The following pizza ingredients will make two to three 14-inch pizzas. Let’s get started,
Ingredients
4 Idaho potatoes, peeled quartered
Milk (your call)
Butter (Your call)
Salt and pepper (your call)
Italian seasoning (your call)
2 to 3 cups of chopped broccoli, blanched
5 to 6 slices of bacon (minimum)
½ cup chopped scallions
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Sour cream on the side
The making of the mashed potatoes is unique to each person, which is why I have no quantities next to milk, butter, salt or pepper. Basically you need to make your favorite mashed potatoes. Heck, the instant stuff might work, too.
If you are working with an oven, preheat the oven to 500 degrees and press the dough out as thinly as possible on a pizza stone which has been dusted with flour. Then, bake it for two to three minutes. We used a pizza oven so we were able to skip this step and simply load up the raw dough with the ingredients. Fry the bacon and then break it into pieces. Cut the cooked broccoli into small pieces and mix into the mashed potatoes. We added Italian seasoning to the mashed potatoes as well.
Another option is to add the broccoli onto the pizzas as a separate topping as opposed to mixing it into the mashed potatoes. Next, spread the mashed potatoes on the dough at one-fourth- to one-third- inch thickness. Now add the bacon, cheese and scallions. Bake until the cheese melts and starts to turn slightly golden. Cut and enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
