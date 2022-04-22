After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Lawrence County YMCA is bringing back its Tom Robinson Memorial Day of Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. May 5 in the Y gymnasium.
The breakfast will feature a message and special music by Darin Ault, pastor of Reach Church in New Castle, which began holding Sunday morning services at the Confluence three years ago. Ault says that the mission of Reach Church is “to be the church and reach the city” of New Castle.
This event also features a free buffet breakfast donated by Medure’s Catering.
This event is held in memory of Tom Robinson, who served on the Lawrence County YMCA board of directors for more than 30 years. Robinson was passionate about the Y’s prayer breakfasts and their role in fulfilling our mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy body, mind and spirit for all.
The prayer breakfast gives people a chance to get together and reflect and pray for families, community and country.
