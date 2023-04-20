The Lawrence County YMCA will hold its Tom Robinson Memorial Day of Prayer Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. May 4 in the New Castle YMCA gymnasium.
This breakfast brings together the community for a morning of prayer, reflection and joy.
This event is held in memory of Tom Robinson, who served on the Lawrence County YMCA Board of Directors for more than 30 years. Robinson was passionate about the Y’s Prayer Breakfasts and their role in fulfilling our mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy body, mind and spirit for all.
This year, the Prayer Breakfast will feature an inspirational message by Mike Willmer, lead pastor of First Baptist Church in New Castle. Willmer came to First Baptist Church in 2017 after serving for nine years at Parkside Church in Cleveland.
The Lawrence County YMCA is honored to welcome Willmer as well as Scott Frederick and Dawn Mondry, who will be providing uplifting music for the morning.
This event also features a delicious buffet breakfast donated by Medure’s Catering that is free of charge to attendees; there is no cost to attend the Prayer Breakfast.
The Prayer Breakfast is always an enjoyable and uplifiting event that gives people in our community a chance to get together with one another and reflect upon and pray for the needs of our families, community, country, and world.
