The Lawrence County YMCA will host the annual Tom Robinson Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 22.
The free community breakfast will be donated by Medure’s Catering. It is held in honor of Robinson, who was a YMCA director for 30 years. He died in 2005.
The speaker will be Deacon Dr. Joseph E. Ross of the Divine Grace Parish of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Ross, a Lawrence County dentist, was ordained as deacon Oct. 1 at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh.
Divine Grace Parish includes St. Ferdinand Church in Cranberry, St. Gregory Church in Zelienople and Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City.
Doug McIltrot will present special music at the breakfast.
RSVP is encouraged, but not required. Call (724) 658-4766.
The Y is located at 20 W. Washington St.
