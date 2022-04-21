The Lawrence County YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is turning 30.
The 30th annual event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 outside the Y’s downtown location at 20 W. Washington St., just off Kennedy Square.
For 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has celebrated kids’ mental and physical health, while teaching healthy habits for kids and families, encouraging active play and inspiring a lifetime love of physical activity.
The local Y won’t be alone in its celebration. More than 1,400 Y locations across all 50 states – plus D.C. and Puerto Rico— also will be hosting April 30 events featuring fun games and activities to keep kids moving and learning.
“It’s the 30th annual Healthy Kids Day, and we’re very proud of that,” said Michelle Swogger, the YMCA’s community outreach director. “And we have almost 30 vendors from organizations all though Lawrence County, so there is something for everyone.”
There is no charge to attend the event, which is intended to promote healthy lifestyles for youngsters. But don’t tell the kids that.
“I think the essence of it is fun,” Swogger said. “We have things from our teddy bear clinic, where they can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a ‘check-up’ (by a local medical professional), to the games that every vendor will have for them to play, and activities like yard games.”
And then there are the vehicles.
The New Castle Fire Department will have a truck onsite along with Noga Ambulance, which will have bicycle safety information. Also scheduled are a police car, the New Castle Public Library Bookmobile, the Y on the Fly van and the K-Dogz Kids Mission, an anti-bullying program that will be bringing motorcycles and a black-and-yellow Chevrolet Camaro that brings to mind Bumblebee from The Transformers movie franchise.
Children will receive free T-shirts while supplies last and, Swogger said, the Hoyt Center for the Arts will be tie-dying them. There also will be free Pizza Joe’s pizza and drinks.
In case of inclement weather, the activities will be moved inside the Y.
