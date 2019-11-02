The New Castle Community YMCA helps families of military personnel maintain health and well-being while their loved ones serve overseas
For nearly 25 years, YMCAs have celebrated Military Family Month, providing Americans the opportunity to recognize the dedication, sacrifice, and service of military personnel and their families.
Throughout the year, and especially this November, the New Castle Community YMCA supports military families with programs and initiatives that improve their well-being and provide opportunities to connect with other families waiting at home.
“Military families have many needs when a loved one is away from home,” said Maria McKee, CEO.
“Whether it’s providing a place where kids can make friends and have a sense of belonging or providing a place for adults to meet health goals, the Y is here and able to help.”
The New Castle Community YMCA offers a no join fee and 50 percent off Y memberships and a 10 percent discount to active military families with children in our Child Development Center.
Since 2008, the Military Outreach Initiative has provided more than 82,000 Y memberships to military members and their families. In addition, more than 157,000 children have received child care through the Respite Child Care program or similar programs.
Military Family Month recognizes the dedication and service of active military personnel and their families.
To learn more about the Y and programming that supports military families, contact Abeke Teyibo at ateyibo@ncymca.org or (724) 658-4766, www.ncymca.org
