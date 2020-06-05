Write stuff: Teen's novel wins publishing contest

Anastasia Brown thought writing her autobiography would be fun.
But, being only 11 at the time, she “quickly realized there wasn’t enough in my life to write about.”
Still, the words she began penning four years ago helped the now 15-year-old daughter of Charles and Miriam Brown add a chapter to her life story, one about becoming a published author.
Using some elements of her life and a good amount of embellishment, Anastasia wrote “Behind the Reflection,” a short mystery novel designed for early middle school and older elementary students.
On a whim, she entered the book into the annual BookLogix Young Writers Contest and learned earlier this year that she received the top prize based on her originality, creativity and writing skills. As the winner, Anastasia received a publishing contract for the novel. Currently in the editing process, the book is due out at the end of year.
“I’m super excited,” said Anastasia who is homeschooled and recently completed ninth grade. “It’s something I worked on for awhile. It started as a short story, but when I heard about the contest, I went back to it and turned it into a novel.”
“Behind the Reflection” follows a family with nine children who move into an old mansion in a new town. The five oldest children get trapped in a set of secret passages underneath the foundation of the house and soon discover the secrets hidden in the passages and in their New England town.
While Anastasia doesn’t have twin baby sisters like the book’s protagonist, the Slippery Rock Township resident does have a younger sister and four younger brothers.
“They definitely played into some of characters,” said Anastasia who based her ideas on her experiences, both real and literary.
“She’s an avid reader, and she’s been a prolific writer since she was 7,” noted Miriam Brown, detailing that she and her daughter had recently been going through Anastasia’s pile of notebooks trying to decide what to keep.
“She puts a lot of effort into everything she does, challenges herself and pours herself into every challenge,” Miriam continued. “She’s a great example for her younger siblings.”
A fan of historical fiction and the classics, Anastasia has also had her poetry published in Skipping Stones, a literary magazine for young people.
“I enjoy a good story, whatever form that takes,” said Anastasia who also spends time baking, gardening and doing craft projects.
While she hasn’t decided on a career path just yet, Anastasia said she hopes to do something that gives her “room to write. I want to keep writing and sharing what I write.”
