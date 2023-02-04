“CASPITA!” featuring the works of Steve McCallum inspired by Italian altar pieces will be on exhibit at the Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave. in Youngstown, March 19 to May 21.
A meet-the-artist event is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. March 19.
For the last 51 years, McCallum has been concerned with formal elements of color and composition. He attempts to push these formal elements out of contextual reference to create what he refers to as “hyper-ambiguous spatial relationships.”
For the last 20 years, McCallum has been exploring the nuances of “computer-built” digital images and photographic manipulation, the results of which are expressed in large-format digital prints. The transition from painter to digital composer has yielded expansive possibilities for his work.
His work aesthetic, work ethic and dedication to experimentation have remained intact and unchanged for more than 50 years.
McCallum’s art is in collections around the word, including New York City, Washington, D.C, Senegal, Sweden and Japan.
Admittance to the museum is free.
