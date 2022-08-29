Artwork by Westminster College alumni is currently on display in the Foster Art Gallery located in Patterson Hall on campus. A gallery reception and artist talks will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 during homecoming weekend.
The exhibition, which runs through Oct. 16, features paintings, sculptures, photography and design work created by alumni artists who graduated between the years 1991-2021.
Local featured alumni include Kandice Hartner ’12 of New Wilmington and Rebecca Treimer ’15 of Pulaski.
Some pieces will be available for sale with prices listed in the gallery.
The Foster Art Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.