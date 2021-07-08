By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
There are new neighbors in Mister Rogers’ neighborhood.
In fact, they are living in Mister Rogers’ former house.
A family recently purchased the Squirrel Hill home on Northumberland Street for $866,000. It was the homer of Pittsburgh’s beloved Fred Rogers from WQED’s “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and his wife, Joanne.
“I am so happy for this young family,” said Todd Kilgore, of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty who represented the buyers. “My clients are such a wonderful people. There was a lot of love in that house from Fred and Joanne Rogers.”
The owners, who asked not to be identified said the home has everything they wanted from more room to a location that’s close to school and work. They needed more room to accommodate visits from out of town family members.
Kilgore said the house definitely drew some attention once news got out it was on the market. When it was being inspected he said he saw several people drive by to take photos.
The five bedroom home is 3,693 square feet. It has a renovated kitchen and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Kilgore wanted to give the new owners a gift so his wife Jennifer Kilgore, a board member of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh contacted The Fred Rogers Center in Latrobe which gave her a card with a photo of the Rogers’ house. He had it framed by Framezilla in the Strip District.
The picture hangs in the library.
Todd Kilgore said he once met Joanne Rogers at a function at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
“She was such a wonderful person,” he said. “You could just tell she was such a caring soul. Joanne and Fred Rogers were so special to Pittsburgh. I am proud to be a little part of the sale of their beloved home.”
The Rogers lived there until the early 1960s. The home was built in the 1920s.
The current owners didn’t realize it was the Rogers’ home until toward the end of the sale. When they first moved to Pittsburgh they saw something about Fred Rogers on PBS.
They had been looking for a bigger home for two year, more aggressively in the past six months.
They especially liked the yellow front door, the color is a favorite of one of their children. They said neighbors on either side stopped by to welcome them.
