The 16th Annual Lawrence County Women’s Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 11 at The Villa Banquet Hall, 2500 New Butler Road, New Castle.
Registration and shopping will start at 8:00am
The Lawrence County Women’s Conference was started by Georgia Berner, former founder and CEO of Berner International to enlighten women on important issues such as: politics, business, and self-preservation. Georgia patterned the plans of this conference after the Pa Governor’s Conference for Women. United Way has continued to spearhead this event and keep the vision alive with the help of local women from our community.
March is Women’s History Month, and the conference will focus on the history of these local women in our community. They will have an opportunity to share their lived experience in this segment of “HER-story”. These leaders are Diane Coury Jacob, Owner & Designer of Diane Coury Design Associates, Candy Young, 1980 Olympian & Inspirational Speaker, and our keynote speaker is Dr. Amanda Laubenthal, DO Oncologist/Hematologist UPMC Cancer Center. These women have overcome many obstacles to reach their goals and they will be sharing their experience along with tips from their professions.
Additional speakers include; Brenda Thompson, Human Services Center, Dr. Martin Johns, UPMC along with UPMC Residents, and Stephani Sanders Witherspoon, Fashion Consultant. “This conference provides valuable information on beauty tips, wardrobe updates, health and healing programs and products for all ages. This event is power packed with information that will not only inspire you but will help you reach your goals”, stated Gayle Young, Executive Director, United Way of Lawrence County.
Various Women owned vendors will create a marketplace of custom-made items from our area. Business in attendance include; Charmed by Dami, Connerly’s Custom Cleaners, Cookies & Candies by Christy, Get Hooked by Vickie, Hoshi Fish Inc., Pretty Much Jewelry by Susan Cole, Silk Road Market, Steel Magnolia by LV, XOBimbi and Maya Mae’s.
The cost is $25 per person that includes light breakfast, buffet lunch, and $10 voucher to purchase items from participating woman owned businesses at the event. You can register at www.uwlawcty.org/upcoming-events/lawrence-county-womens-conference/. Check for updates on our Facebook Page http:/facebook.com/lawrencecountywomensconference. For more information contact United Way of Lawrence County 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101 or call 7(24) 658-8528.
This event is sponsored by First Energy Foundation, UPMC, IBEW 712, PA Water, WesBanco, Angelus Therapeutic Services, Berner International, Children’s Advocacy, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, Human Services Center, Nalco, PNC Bank, Rotary Club #89, Trinity Episcopal Church, Visit Lawrence County, All of Us PA, Connerly’s Custom Cleaners, Diversified Advisor Group, Forward Lawrence, JMG Accounting, Lisa Bekoski, Patton Advocacy & Consulting, LLC, Penny Allenwood Outdoors, The Human Trafficking Service Center, and Williams-Cleaveland Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.