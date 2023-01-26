Jocelyn Blackshear has a new home, thanks to the Home Buyer Classes offered by the United Way of Lawrence County.
The classes, provided in partnership with Penn State Extension, 10,000 Friends and the New Castle Library, are designed to educate and prepare participants on purchasing a home.
The sessions last for five weeks and presenters include Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Penn Power/First Energy, Neighborhood Legal Services, CareerLink, and First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank, Huntington Bank, WesBanco and various social service agencies.
Blackshear was a recent class participant, and she purchased a new home from DON Services.
She acquired a mortgage from Huntington Bank, one of the presenters of the Home Buyer Program.
Blackshear is the second generation of her family to get a home with the help of United Way. Her mother, Rosalind, was a class participant several years ago and purchased a house when United Way operated the HOMES Program. This was a generational shift for this family by providing stability and increasing their wealth. Rosalind shared her story with the participants a few years ago and continues to encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity.
Blackshear cited one of the challenges she faced as collecting all the proper documentation. She learned more about budgeting and setting her goals to realize her dreams.
Now, she encourages everyone to attend these sessions and take notes and always ask questions if you do not understand.
“She is a single parent and is employed at a nonprofit agency and is a prime example of an ALICE Family,” said Gayle Young, executive director of United Way of Lawrence County. “These families are known as (ALICE) Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed and ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.”
According to the ALICE Report for Lawrence County, these families make up close to 50 percent of the population of Lawrence County. These individuals are employed but their income.
“Jocelyn and her daughter Peighton are looking forward to creating great memories in their new home,” Young said.
Anyone is interested in learning more about the United Way Home Buyer Classes may contact United Way at (724) 658-8528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.