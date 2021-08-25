New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.