The Ellwood City Wolves Club is once again offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors residing in the Ellwood City Area School District and Riverside Beaver County School District who plan to attend a four-year college, community college, trade or technical school following graduation.
The deadline to return applications has been extended due to the recent school closures. Completed applications may be submitted by mail to the Wolves Club Scholarship Committee at 313 Petain St., Ellwood City, Pa. 16117, postmarked no later than May 1 or returned to the high school guidance office if schools reopen prior to that date.
Students residing in the Ellwood City and Riverside school districts attending private, parochial, charter or home schools are also eligible.
Applications for the Wolves Club Scholarship may still be obtained from the high school Guidance Offices if available or by contacting Herman Petti at (724) 758-9866.
The Ellwood City Wolves Club has been awarding scholarships to students in need since 1953.
The Wolves Club has awarded over $250,000 in scholarships and grants to more than 200 students in our community over the years. Family members of Wolves Club members are not eligible for scholarships.
