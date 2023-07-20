This year, the New Castle Wolves Club Den 1, because of the hard work, commitment and dedication to the philosophy the club was established on, awarded $24,200 in scholarships.
This brings the total awards provided by the group to $764,490.
Scholarship awards were given to recipients at the June 20 meeting. Recipients and their families attended a picnic along with Wolves Club members.
Recipients of Wolves Club scholarship endowments were: Wolves Clarion Endowment, Morgan Fry, Mohawk Area High School; and Wolves Slippery Rock University Endowment, Brennan Porter, Union High School.
Wolves Club Scholarship recipients were Ryan Huff, Neshannock High School; Paige Haybarger, New Castle High School; Kinsley Shimrack, Wilmington Area High School; Angel Keller, Lawrence County Career and Technical Center; and Janayah Lawrence, New Castle High School.
The Jon Orlando, Nick DeRosa and Harry DeRosa Sr. Scholarship Recipient was Suchi Patel of Shenango Area High School.
