The New Castle Wolves Club Den 1 awarded $25,700 in scholarships to members of the Class of 2022 graduating from Lawrence County high schools.
Awarded $2,000 scholarships were Samuel Ball and Mason Manos of Neshannock High School; Kaitlyn Bober of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center; and Samuel Lyden, Joshua Burick, Mary Baka and David Krull of New Castle High School.
The $1,000 John Orlando and Nick DeRosa Scholarship was presented to Kenisha Jackson of New Castle High School. Brianna Fisher of Wilmington Area High School received the $2,700 Wolves Club/Clarion Endowment Scholarship.
Given Wolves Club/Slippery Rock University Endowment Scholarship of $1,000 per year for four years were Jenna Jones of Wilmington Area High School and Riley Powers of New Castle High School.
