By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
HERMITAGE — At this time last year, the COVID-19 pandemic was forcing the cancellation of a growing list of summer events.
This year, with the number of cases falling and vaccination rates climbing, those events, including the Hermitage Arts Festival, are making a comeback.
Hermitage city officials are moving forward with the Arts Festival’s planned return, from 12 to 9 p.m. July 31, and 11 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1, at Rodney White Olympic Park behind the Hermitage municipal building.
With last year’s festival canceled due to the pandemic, Hermitage Commissioner Michael Muha, who serves on the city’s parks and recreation board, said city officials hope to make up for lost time.
“There’s a real effort to have a much larger event now,” Muha said.
The festival usually features artist vendors and food vendors, but it will feature new attractions this year.
This year’s food vendors will include Smoky Martin’s BBQ and Rita’s Italian Ice, two Hermitage restaurants that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be musical entertainment, including the local band “Menagerie,” which will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. July 31, Muha said.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter will sell hot dogs as a fundraiser. Guests will be able to climb a rock wall on July 31 and a balloon artist both days. The festival also will feature a pet costume contest will be held at noon Aug. 1, with a “summer” theme for the costumes.
Hermitage Board of Commissioners will hold a ceremony on Aug. 1 to recognize Hermitage students for their academic and athletic achievements. Muha said the recognition ceremony was an effort to make up for commendation actions that could not be held during the school year at traditional in-person meetings due to the pandemic.
About a dozen vendors have registered for the festival, said city employee and festival organizer MaryEllen McKendry. She said the vendor turnout is normal for this point in preparations, and the number will likely to grow to about 45 vendors by the time of the festival.
“They won’t start pouring in until around the middle of June,” McKendry said.
Christian Kuharik and Francesca Baldarelli, pottery instructions at the Hope Center of Arts and Technology in Sharon, will have a Raku pottery display, where visitors can purchase pottery and also see it made.
Ralf Urbach, known as “Mr. Ralf” from OH WOW! Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology in Youngstown, Ohio, will be present both days with science-oriented activities for children. Urbach worked with city officials last year for an online summer camp, which was held in lieu of the city’s traditional summer recreation program that was canceled due to the pandemic.
The first day’s events will culminate in a fireworks show after 9 p.m. after dusk July 31.
McKendry said this year’s fireworks show will be “twice as big” as the traditional 10-minute display during previous years. The fireworks location is also going to go bigger — instead of Hickory High School, the fireworks will be set off from near America’s Cemetery, where the higher elevation will make the show more visible.
The annual Hermitage Arts Festival Race, including a 2-mile walk and 5K run, will be held before the festival opening Aug. 1. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the runners depart at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 on race day and $25 before July 26, and proceeds benefit the Shenango Valley YMCA’s financial assistance program.
Aside from the new attractions this year, the festival will serve as the debut of Hermitage’s new logo, Muha said.
Featuring a simplistic design with bright colors, the logo was developed starting in late 2019, and involved input from city staff, local groups and the company +Public LLC to create a logo that would symbolize the best aspects of Hermitage. To help promote the logo, Muha said items featuring the design will be available at the festival.
“It’s something that we sorely needed to do,” Muha said. “The logo is another step in how we’re pushing Hermitage into the future.”
As the event draws closer, McKendry said organizers will provide a detailed schedule of the festival’s dates and times will be run in The Herald prior to the event, with updates posted to the Hermitage Arts Festival’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.