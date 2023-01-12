The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will present “Winter Sowing” at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St.
Get a jump on gardening by planting seedlings now. Raid the recycling bin and bring two-liter soda bottles and milk jugs to make miniature greenhouses. This no-fuss method will provide seedlings ready to transplant at the perfect time.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Penn State extension office at (724) 654-8370, ext. 3, or email jhw5391@psu.edu.
