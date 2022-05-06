Arts & Education at the Hoyt has announced the winners of the 49th annual Hoyt Regional Juried Exhibition now on display in the Main Galleries.
More than 515 entries from 71 artists were received. Seventy of these were chosen by this year’s juror, Erie Art Museum director Laura Domencic.
Top awards went to: “Scan for Sugar Coated Facts,” a digital photo collage by Koon Hwee Kan of Kent, Ohio, first place; “Unknown,” oil by Rabecca Signoriello of Kennerdell, Pa., second place; and “Luminary of Jupiter,” cyanotype by Laura Minor of Hamburg, N.Y., third place.
Merit awards went to “Blueberry with Lattice Pie,” acrylic by Joan Barenbregge of Bellevue, Pa.; “Exhale,” oil, acrylic and charcoal by Miriam Scigliano of Ben Avon, Pa.; “Garden,” digital photo by John Schurman of Allison Park, Pa.; “Runaway Pony,” acrylic by Dai Morgan of Pittsburgh; “The Trouble of Diving for Pearls,” assemblage by Randie Snow of Pittsburgh; and “Walking to British Museum,” archival pigment print by Dale Lazar of Pittsburgh.
The awards ceremony will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. May 14.
“This is a great opportunity to meet the artists and gain insight into creativity of the greater Lawrence County region,” said Hoyt executive director Kimberly Koller-Jones. “There is a little bit of everything in a variety of styles – from traditional portraiture and photography to abstract sculpture and new medias.”
The awards ceremony is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. The annual competition will remain on display through June 30. Admission to the galleries is free.
Standard gallery hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call (724) 652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
