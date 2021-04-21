Winners of Hoyt 48th Regional Juried Art Contest announced

Arts & Education at the Hoyt has announced the winners of the 48th annual Hoyt Regional Juried Art Competition.
The winning entries are on display in the Main Galleries now through June 24.
More than 550 works were entered from artists living within a 250-mile radius of New Castle. Of those, 62 works were chosen by juror, Elaine King, to be included in the show.
The winners are:
•First place: “Da Capo,” mixed media, by Geoffrey Gordon, Oakmont
•Second place: “Closed,” mixed painting with collage, by Clare Murray Adams, Southington, Ohio
•Third place: “Distancing,” clay found object, by Gail Trunick, Burghill, Ohio
Merit Award winners are:
•“The Anniversary,” archival pigment print by Michael Tkach, Erie
•“Rainy Night,” acrylic, by Mark Baker, Butler
•“Popsicles,” ceramic, by Kayla Weinman, Burbank, Ohio
•Platform Between Realms,” oil and cold wax by Susan Snipes, Lakewood, Ohio
•“Abandoned,” photo, by Linda Roos, Springdale
•“Once in a Blue Moon,” acrylic, by Ray Maholz, Erie.
