Wampum was a scary place lately with all types of new faces around town as businesses and residents showed off their creativity as part of the Wampum Community Revitalization Committee’s annual scarecrow contest.
The committee has announced the winners for 2021.
Coming in first place with a $100 prize was the Wampum Presbyterian Church with its manger scene of rustic wood, burlap and cotton fabric. Second place and a $75 prize was awarded to Sue Dean with her cornstalk man with pet birds situated in front of the Wampum Borough Building.
Third place was a tie between Emerson Alick with her Ninja Turtle and Bylon Hemskey with a traditional scarecrow dressed in flannel and jeans. Each scarecrow was placed along Main Street and received a split prize of $25.
The Wampum Community Revitalization Committee thanks everyone for their creativity and participation in this year’s event.
