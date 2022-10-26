A Day of the Dead and Harvest Festival will be held Saturday at Venti Sei Wine Bar & Pizzeria.
Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 in which families gather together to remember deceased loved ones.
Beginning at 11 a.m. at the winery at 1409 Wilson Ave., the event will feature vendors and entertainment throughout the day. The vendors include Venti Sei, CT Balloons, Two Fat Guys and an Oven, Doggy Dazzler, The Print Bar, Bella Creations by Rachael, Penn Ohio Clay Guild, Papa Gelateria, Big Times Baked Goods, Ashlee Brianna Co. and Kairos Studio.
The Andrew Slater Duo will perform during the day, with DJ Seanye during the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.