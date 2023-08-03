A wine walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 along Lawrence Avenue in Ellwood City, with all proceeds to benefit the Ellwood City Public Library.
The following breweries and wineries will be located in different businesses along the 400 and 500 blocks of Lawrence Avenue offering samples: Webb Winery, Deer Creek Winery, Twisted Vine, August Falls, Harkins Mill, Mazza Winery, Fitzgibbon Meadery, McLaughlin Distillery, Koehler Brewing Pub and Melfitan’s Brandy.
Food from local restaurants and food trucks will be available for purchase.
Tickets, for those 21 and older, are available on eventbrite.com under “Wine Walk Fundraiser for Ellwood City Library” or at the library at 415 Lawrence Ave.
