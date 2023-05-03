Ellwood-Parian Lodge No. 599 will host the first Ellwood City Wine and Bourbon Tasting Walk on May 13.
The event will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. throughout the downtown area of the borough.
Different businesses and stores downtown will host different wineries and distilleries from around the area.
The distilleries will be MLH Distillery, Derailed Distillery, Lucky Signs Distillery, 4four6 Distillery, Country Hammer Moonshine, The Grumpy Goat Distillery and Lawrenceville Distilling.
The wineries will be VentiSei Wine Bar & Pizzeria, Giant Oaks Winery, Creekside Cellars Winery, LaVigneta Winery, Mazza Vineyards, Bygone Wines, Starr Hill Winery and Fitzgibbon Meadery.
Tickets will be sold online only prior to the event for $25 each, plus applicable fees. Tickets will be $30 the day of the event and will be cash or check for in-person sales that day. Guests must be 21 or over to attend.
Bottles of wine and spirits will be available for purchase at designated stops and a bottle check will be available to attendees at no additional charge.
Check-in and purchase pickup will be at the lodge located at 512 Crescent Ave. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and purchases must be picked up by 5:00 p.m.
Online tickets can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and typing Wine and Bourbon Walk in the search bar.
National Day of Prayer event
The annual borough National Day of Prayer event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Community Plaza.
Church and civic leaders from the Ellwood City area will lead the event with prayer, service and music.
