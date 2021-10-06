Wimodausis will meet at noon Oct. 13 in the west dining room of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Sauerkraut and pork are on the menu.
The program is a presentation on the Greenwood Cemetery.
Please make your reservation by Saturday by calling (724) 652-0623 and leaving a message. Members on the permanent list need only call to cancel.
