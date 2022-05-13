Students at Wilmington Area Elementary School worked together virtually with students from other districts across the state to create seaworthy ships in the “Float Your Boat” STEAM-focused design challenge for Remake Learning Days.
More than 200 first-, second- and third-graders at Wilmington were among the 10,000 students across Pennsylvania participating in a May 10 record-breaking boat design challenge in partnership with discoverED.
Participants were partnered virtually with students from schools in other parts of the state on April 18. Over the course of the next three weeks, classrooms across the Commonwealth were paired as digital pen pals. They virtually met each other. Then, through online and in-person resources, students planned and drafted their boats.
Finally, on May 10, classrooms virtually met, built their boats and exchanged ideas. This STEAM design challenge marks the official launch of the 2022 Remake Learning Days across PA.
This year’s RLDAA kickoff event builds on the pedagogical lessons learned during last year’s discoverED opening event, in which second-graders across Pennsylvania virtually swapped schools and worked together to plan, create and iterate their own marble maze designs.
“Boatbuilding is a collaborative act that involves many different areas of STEAM expertise, including design, geometry and physics. Students will also learn valuable lessons about collaboration, teamwork and virtual communication, all of which are vital employability skills for any of the career paths they may eventually choose to pursue,” said Dorie Taylor, producer for Remake Learning Days Across America.
The annual Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) has become the nation’s largest family-friendly learning festival, having hosted more than 2,350 events and reaching 175,000 families.
