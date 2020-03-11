A Wilmington High School junior received one of two $12,000 scholarships when Slippery Rock University hosted the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science’s 63rd Annual Region IX meeting.
The event took place at SRU’s Smith Student Center. It was the 23rd straight year that SRU hosted the event, which attracted more than 450 students in grades 7-12 from across western Pennsylvania.
Students competed for the scholarship prizes by conducting an oral PowerPoint presentation showcasing the results of their science research projects.
Nadia Merz of Wilmington captured the PJAS Junior Scholarship, for her biochemistry and chemistry project titled “How many triangles do you see?” The PJAS Senior Scholarship went to Joseph Anand, a senior from St. John Paul II Homeschool Co-op, for his computer science and mathematics project titled “Cookie Monster.”
Each scholarship provides $3,000 per year for four years to attend SRU and major in science.
In addition to the two SRU PJAS Scholarships, 14 other students received $100 cash prizes from various SRU academic departments. They included:
• Alison Lloyd, a junior from New Castle, and Russ Carley, sponsor, who earned the Senior High Biology Mentor Award, receiving $200 for school science supplies (Biology Department).
• Gavin Zheng, a sophomore from New Castle High School (mathematics mepartment).
Nearly 200 judges, including SRU and high school faculty, professionals and SRU students, participated in the program, spending 8-10 minutes reviewing individual student works and asking questions about the project before rendering a final ranking.
